SEATTLE -- Seahawks running back Chris Carson is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck injury.

The Seahawks are also without tight end Gerald Everett, who remains on COVID-19/reserve and will miss his second straight game.

Carson was listed as questionable after missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday because of what coach Pete Carroll described as a recurring neck issue that flared back up this week. Carson was still sore this morning.

Alex Collins is expected to get the bulk of the work in Carson's absence. He gave the Seahawks a spark last weekend in their win over the San Francisco 49ers, with his 28-yard catch kick-starting their first touchdown drive after five straight three-and-outs to begin the game.

Collins finished with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 touches.

With Rashaad Penny on injured reserve for at least two more games, Seattle's other available tailbacks against the Rams are DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer, who are usually used in change-of-pace situations.

Seattle's other inactives: defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, offensive tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan and cornerback John Reid.

Right tackle Brandon Shell and defensive end Benson Mayowa are active after missing the past two games. Defensive end L.J. Collier is also active after Seattle's 2019 first-round pick was a healthy scratch in three of the first four games.

The Rams' inactives are quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, offensive lineman ﻿AJ Jackson﻿, tight end Brycen Hopkins﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Bobby Brown III.