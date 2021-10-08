The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr., tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Pat O'Connor against the Miami Dolphins this week, coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Winfield Jr., who recorded an interception and forced a fumble in the Bucs' 19-17 victory at the New England Patriots before missing the final two drives with a concussion, could not clear the concussion protocol. Mike Edwards, who had two pick-sixes in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, will get the nod.

Gronkowski will miss his second game after fracturing his ribs and suffering what Arians described as a "small pinch" in his lungs two weeks ago at the Los Angeles Rams. Gronkowski was able to progress to riding a stationary bike this week, Arians said.

O'Connor, who's sidelined with a calf injury, has played 91.06% of special teams snaps for the Bucs this season -- by far the most of any Bucs player in that category. The Bucs are looking at possibly bringing Cam Gill back from injured reserve to fill that role.

On a positive note, cornerback Jamel Dean, who missed last week with a knee injury, is expected to be active against the Dolphins, meaning they'll have one original starting cornerback on the field after Carlton Davis was placed on injured reserve this week with a quad injury.

"He's full-speed; he's fine," Arians said of Dean, although he's still determining if he'll start. If not, Pierre Desir, who stepped in for Davis in the second half against the Patriots, will likely get the nod.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who missed the last two games with shoulder and wrist injuries, will also return.

"He's ready to roll," Arians said.