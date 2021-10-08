NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars according to coach Mike Vrabel.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Tennessee's Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts and has missed two consecutive weeks of practice. For the season, Jones has 12 receptions for 204 yards.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to start in place of Jones.

Vrabel also said wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to play on Sunday after being a full participant in practice all week.

"A.J. has worked hard and progressed to the point where based off of what he did today we can expect him to play on Sunday," Vrabel said after practice on Friday.

Brown suffered a hamstring injury and was pulled in the first quarter of the Titans' Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Brown didn't practice last week and was ruled out against the New York Jets. Brown has caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown this season.

Titans punter Brett Kern was also ruled out this week by Vrabel. Offensive guard Rodger Saffold and outside linebacker Sharif Finch both cleared concussion protocol.