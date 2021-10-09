ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have secured yet another member of the team's secondary through at least the 2023 season, signing nickel corner Taron Johnson to a three-year extension on Saturday.

Johnson, whose extension runs through the 2024 season, joins cornerback Tre'Davious White and safety Micah Hyde as starters in the secondary who have been signed through at least 2023.

Linebacker Matt Milano also recently received an extension through the 2024 season.

Johnson was set to become a free agent when his rookie contract ended after this year.

He missed the Week 4 win over the Houston Texans because of a groin injury, but is set to return to the field in Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In three games, he has five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one sack and 15 tackles.

"There's there's no substitute for experience," Bills coach Sean McDermott said about Johnson this week. "... I've been happy with how he's improved, and how he's developed, and give credit to him ... and the coaching staff."

Drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Weber State, Johnson has had an up-and-down career with the Bills. One of his biggest plays came in last year's playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens, when he returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown.