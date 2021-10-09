Ryan Clark explains why he thinks the Chargers have the upper hand on the Browns in Week 5. (0:51)

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a left ankle injury.

That likely will leave the Browns with Blake Hance or rookie James Hudson protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield's blind side as he plays through a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Wills has been dealing with a sprained ankle since the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He aggravated it during Cleveland's win over Minnesota last week.

Though the Browns won't have Wills on Sunday, they will be getting back linebacker Anthony Walker, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday. Walker, who started Cleveland's opener, suffered a hamstring injury the following week in practice that forced him to sit three games.