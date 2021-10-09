ASHBURN, Va., -- The Washington Football Team has placed assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon on administrative leave, according to multiple sources.

The move comes within a week of head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion being placed on leave pending an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

It's uncertain when Quon was placed on leave -- or the reason why -- but he was not at practice late in the week.

The team had no comment, referring to a statement it released Monday announcing Vermillion's situation when it said the investigation was not team-related.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players' Association has sent the NFL a request for information regarding the reports of the DEA's investigation, citing player health and safety.

The DEA raided Vermillion's office at Washington's practice facility on Oct. 1 as well as his home. He was placed on leave on Monday. Vermillion's case involves the distribution of prescription drugs.

Quon has been in the NFL for 10 years and with Washington for seven. He did not have any ties to Vermillion before 2020. According to his bio on the team website, Quon was responsible for the ImPACT concussion testing database. He also helps with the treatment and rehab of players.

The moves have left Washington's medical staff short-handed. Former longtime trainer Bubba Tyer, who retired in 2009, has been volunteering. Rivera said Tyer is only doing "very, very basic stuff." Rivera said they will be hiring "a couple" of their former interns to help.