Derek Carr has no intention of working on a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders during the season, league sources tell ESPN.

Although Carr has played well so far this season and enters Sunday second in the NFL in passing yards, there are multiple reasons why the contract talks have been tabled.

Carr has the 2021 and 2022 seasons remaining on his contract, worth more than $40 million in total; he signed a five-year, $125 million deal in 2017 that made him the NFL's highest-paid player at the time.

The Raiders also presently are up against the salary cap; their cash situation improves after this season, and they will have more to spend with the influx of money that their arrival in Las Vegas has brought. The NFL's salary cap also is expected to rise each of the next two years.

Carr was not looking for an extension this year, and his plan remains to wait until after this season to enter into talks, according to a source. He also intends to remain with the Raiders, as he has stated in the past.

"There's still more and I want to do it here," Carr said this past summer. "I don't want to do it anywhere else. I've said it over and over again -- I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I'm a Raider for my entire life, and I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life, and it's the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart."

Carr, 30, enters Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with 1,399 passing yards, the most in the AFC and second in the league only behind Matthew Stafford (1,587). He has eight touchdown passes and three interceptions in Las Vegas' first four games this season.