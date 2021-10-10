Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is calling running back Dalvin Cook a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions due to an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Cook does play, it's no sure thing he will get his usual workload, the source said, and it would shape up as an active day for his backup, Alexander Mattison.

Earlier this week, Cook vowed to continue playing through the injury, which he suffered in Week 2. He was a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

"That's the plan," Cook said Wednesday. "I don't feel like I'm getting worse. I don't feel like I'm headed in the wrong direction. I feel like I'm headed in the right direction to get myself back to where I need to be at. You have those days, but we just played a game. Just trying to work myself back to being 100% so I can help us win games."

After sitting out the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Cook returned last week and had nine carries for 34 yards in a 14-7 loss to Cleveland. He missed most of the second half before returning for the second-to-last series of the game.

Mattison, who notched career highs in rushing and receiving against Seattle in Cook's absence during Minnesota's sole win of the season, had 10 carries for 20 yards against Cleveland.