Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a rib and foot injury, is expected to play against his former team, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bears will be making their first appearance in Las Vegas.

Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year when he played for the Raiders, has four sacks the past three games. Chicago's defense as a whole has 14 sacks the past three weeks and a league-best 15 on the season. The Bears are the only team with two players with at least four sacks: Robert Quinn (4 1/2) and Mack (4).

The Raiders shut down Mack when the teams met in London in 2019 in the first matchup after his 2018 trade to Chicago. Mack had three tackles and one QB hit.

The 3-1 Raiders are looking to bounce back from last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the 2-2 Bears are seeking their third win of the season behind newly-named starting quarterback Justin Fields.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.