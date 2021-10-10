Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Giants, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, questionable due to a hamstring injury, is also expected to play, the source said.

Elliott was limited in practice to end the week but said on Wednesday he would be able to play.

After a slow start, Elliott's production has revved up in recent weeks. He's fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 342 to go along with four touchdowns.