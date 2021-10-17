Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence delivers sweet throw for a 28-yard TD

With his team sputtering and desperately needing some kind of momentum on Sunday in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered.

On first-and-10 from the Miami 28-yard line, Lawrence took advantage of the Dolphins missing their top two cornerbacks (Xavien Howard and Byron Jones) when receiver Marvin Jones was matched with corner Noah Igbinoghene down the right sideline. Lawrence lofted the ball into the end zone and dropped it over Igbinoghene into Jones' hands.

Safety Jevon Holland was late getting over to help because receiver Jamal Agnew held him in the middle of the field.

That touchdown cut Miami's lead to 13-10 with 40 seconds remaining in the half.