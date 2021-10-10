PITTSBURGH -- The Ben Roethlisberger-to-Diontae Johnson connection was so strong a week ago that the pair ran it back Sunday for another opening-drive touchdown.

This time, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback dropped a dime to Johnson down the right sideline as Johnson beat Kyle Fuller deep to snag Roethlisberger's pass for a 50-yard score.

A week earlier in Green Bay, the pair scored on a similar play to cap their first drive to snap a 13-game stretch without a touchdown on their opening possession.

With Sunday's score, Roethlisberger has thrown a passing touchdown on the opening drive in back-to-back weeks. He's had only two passing touchdowns on opening drives in his previous 27 games combined, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Steelers' opening drive Sunday was faster than the one a week ago -- this one covering 85 yards with six plays in 2 minutes, 58 seconds. Against Green Bay, the Steelers took 4 minutes, 56 seconds to go 75 yards in eight plays.

Roethlisberger completed 2 of 3 attempts for 73 yards and the score on that opening drive.