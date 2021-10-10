LANDOVER, Md. -- Jameis Winston threw the longest pass of his career -- a 72-yard touchdown to receiver Deonte Harris -- to give the New Orleans Saints a 7-3 lead less than four minutes into Sunday's game at the Washington Football Team.

The TD pass made up for Winston's interception on the opening drive - a classic example of the big-play extremes Winston offers as a quarterback.

The Saints (2-2) ranked 32nd in passing attempts heading into Sunday's game. And they spent the whole week fielding questions about whether coach Sean Payton trusted Winston and his receivers enough to open up New Orleans' passing offense.

In response, the Saints attempted passes on their first five plays Sunday, including the interception. Winston underthrew fellow QB Taysom Hill on a deep pass attempt while Saints guard Andrus Peat was being pushed back into him. It was Winston's third interception of the season and his first since Week 2.

Then on the next series, Winston hit speedy receiver Harris deep behind the entire Washington defense on third and 7. Winston and Harris also connected on a 55-yard TD in Week 1. Winston now has nine TD passes on the season.