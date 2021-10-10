Houston Texans QB Davis Mills hits Chris Moore for impressive 67-yard TD against Patriots

HOUSTON -- A day after he was elevated from the practice squad, Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore scored the team's second touchdown with a 67-yard catch-and-run Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots.

On third-and-2, with the game tied at 6 in the second quarter, Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills found Moore, who made a leaping grab on the sideline before taking off for the touchdown.

Through two drives, Mills completed 7 of 9 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

J.C. Jackson, who said he hopes to be a No. 1 cornerback after the team traded all-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier in the week, was in position yet failed to make a play on the ball. Safety Devin McCourty's over-pursuit also created the real estate for Moore to run after the catch.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point after each of the Texans' first two touchdowns and Houston led 12-6 after the play. This is the second time in Texans history they've missed two extra points in a game.