KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After losing a pair of games to the Kansas City Chiefs last season (most notably the AFC title game), the Buffalo Bills are eager to prove they have effectively closed the gap between themselves and their old AFL nemesis.

Josh Allen and the Bills are getting that opportunity as they face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the latest edition of their burgeoning rivalry at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo (3-1) entered the showdown fresh off a 40-0 domination of the Houston Texans and touting one of the NFL's best defenses. After a rare two-game skid, Kansas City (2-2) hoped its Week 4 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles signified a return to its winning ways. One thing is for certain: Each team came into the matchup boasting one of the most exciting young QBs in the league.

The Chiefs struck first as Harrison Butker diverted from the theme of the day and made a field goal.

But on the very next drive, Allen showed up in a big way as he swiftly marched the Bills down the field and put them on the board with his first rushing touchdown of the night:

Not to be outdone, Mahomes answered back with a touchdown of his own early in the second quarter, finding wide receiver Byron Pringle in the end zone to give the Chiefs a 10-7 lead.

By the time we had typed the above sentence the Bills had already found the end zone again. Allen used a 35-yard dime to Emmanuel Sanders to put the Bills back on top.

With just over a minute remaining in the first half, Allen kept it going and expanded Buffalo's lead to 14 points when he found Dawson Knox for the tight end's fifth touchdown of the season -- a 53-yard touchdown to be exact.

The 89-point offensive shootout between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers clearly put ideas in their heads.