INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers fans had been waiting for quarterback Justin Herbert to show off his arm and air it out, and wide receiver Mike Williams to haul it in. With just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter, Herbert dropped back and let the ball sail into the arms of a wide-open Williams, who scored easily on a 72-yard touchdown.

The touchdown pass was tied for the longest of Herbert's young career, and put the Chargers up 13-10 after a missed extra point. The touchdown reception was Williams' fifth of the season, equaling his total from last year.

Prior to the touchdown pass, Herbert had completed 5 of 10 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown pass to Donald Parham Jr.

Williams and Herbert hooked up again early in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard touchdown pass to give the Chargers a 28-27 lead with 11:22 left. It represented the fifth lead change of the game and 15 consecutive points by the Chargers, who were trailing 27-13 at one point.