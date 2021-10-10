New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys on a cart after injuring his left ankle in the first quarter. He will not return.

Barkley's left foot turned sideways when he stepped on the foot of Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis after an incomplete pass in his direction. He limped off the field in significant pain.

The Giants star running back was shown on the sideline with his shoe off and his ankle severely swollen. He banged his arms against his legs in disgust before being taken to the locker room.

The injury comes just as Barkley seemed to be returning to full health following a torn ACL last season. He scored the game-winning touchdown last week in overtime to beat the New Orleans Saints, and also had a 54-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Barkley came into Sunday's contest with 52 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He finished Sunday's game with two carries for 9 yards.