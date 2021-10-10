GLENDALE, Ariz. -- As Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams was being prepared to be carted off the field after a vicious hit on his right knee in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, the entire Cardinals team crossed the field to see Williams, leaving their sideline momentarily empty.

Williams was ruled out for the rest of the game with the injury.

Williams went down on the 49ers' sideline while making a 14-yard gain with 2:41 left in the half on a hit by San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and tight ends coach Steve Heiden both quickly ran across to Williams.

Williams has 193 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches this season, putting him on pace to set career highs in all three categories.

Williams signed with the Cardinals in 2019 as a free agent.