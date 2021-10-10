        <
          Kyler Murray reps Bruce Lee with custom thigh pads as Arizona Cardinals advance to 5-0

          7:45 PM ET
          Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray's swag on the field goes beyond his jukes and dimes.

          The Arizona Cardinals quarterback wore his customized thigh pads again Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The left pad has Bruce Lee on it and the right one has Murray's logo on it. They're made by a company called treDCAL from Kentucky, which is owned by Brian and Jenna Gudalis.

          Murray debuted the thigh pads in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

          The next week, Murray was asked about the thigh pads during his weekly news conference.

          "Everybody knows my inspiration from him," Murray said of Lee, the late famed martial artist. "I've seen guys with the thigh pads around the league and, I think his name is Brian, and he hooked me up. So, I appreciate him.

          "I had two [designs] in that game. The other one was the logo, but y'all didn't see that one."

          It might have taken a few weeks, but everyone has certainly seen them now.