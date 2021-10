INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a throat contusion and was taken to a local hospital "as a precaution for further evaluation," a team official said.

Owusu-Koramoah was taken via ambulance.

In the Los Angeles Chargers' 47-42 win over the Browns on Sunday, Owusu-Koramoah finished with four tackles. He also had a fumble recovery.

It wasn't immediately clear when Owusu-Koramoah might have suffered the injury.