Clyde Edwards-Helaire heads to the locker room after injuring his knee in the third quarter. (0:33)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited Sunday night's 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a left knee injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Edwards-Helaire, who entered the game as the Chiefs' leading rusher with 291 yards, was helped off the field by teammates after getting tackled following a screen pass with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.

After a brief examination on the sideline, he was escorted by medical personnel to the locker room.

The Chiefs were left with veterans Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon at running back.

Edwards-Helaire finished with 13 yards on seven carries and one catch for 11 yards after back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.