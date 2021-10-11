        <
        >

          Kansas City Chiefs leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped off with knee injury

          play
          Edwards-Helaire leaves game after injuring knee (0:33)

          Clyde Edwards-Helaire heads to the locker room after injuring his knee in the third quarter. (0:33)

          12:06 AM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited Sunday night's 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a left knee injury in the third quarter and did not return.

          Edwards-Helaire, who entered the game as the Chiefs' leading rusher with 291 yards, was helped off the field by teammates after getting tackled following a screen pass with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.

          After a brief examination on the sideline, he was escorted by medical personnel to the locker room.

          The Chiefs were left with veterans Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon at running back.

          Edwards-Helaire finished with 13 yards on seven carries and one catch for 11 yards after back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.