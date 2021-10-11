Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the Chiefs' defense after their loss to the Bills. (1:20)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Supporting both quarterback Josh Allen and a good cause? Count Buffalo Bills fans in.

Before and after the Bills' Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, Allen represented his high school, wearing a gray Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt. Upon seeing photos of Allen's look, Bills fans immediately wanted to know where they could get their own versions of the sweatshirt.

Based on the significant demand, the Bills worked with Firebaugh High School in Firebaugh, California, to sell the sweatshirts through the One Buffalo website. The school had no longer been making the "throwback" look prior to Allen's fashion statement. The school's athletic teams now use a logo that resembles the Philadelphia Eagles, not the one Allen was wearing.

All proceeds from the sale went toward supporting the high school, per Allen's request. Thus far, hoodie sales have generated over $80,000 in donations for Firebaugh High School, ESPN confirmed. The hoodie is being sold for $40. Sweatshirts remain available for presale purchase until 5 p.m. ET Monday, per the high school.

😁 Please wait for this link 👍🏼 https://t.co/8NJTigELm1 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) October 4, 2021

You wanted it, we got it.



Shop the official Firebaugh hoodie: https://t.co/LDOFJ3C2fI pic.twitter.com/yOhdx1HbUa — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2021

Firebaugh has a population of about 8,300 and is located west of Fresno, California. The school has around 650 students. It has not been announced yet what the proceeds will go toward specifically.

Bills fans have shown their support for Allen in various ways in the past. Last year, over $1 million was donated to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in honor of Allen's grandmother, Patricia, who passed away during the 2020 season.

The Bills are coming off a big win vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen completed 15 passes for 315 yards, averaging 21 yards per completion. That's the most yards per completion by any quarterback in the last two years.