Clyde Edwards-Helaire heads to the locker room after injuring a knee in the third quarter. (0:33)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sprained the MCL in his left knee and will be out of the Kansas City Chiefs lineup for "a few weeks," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a minor knee injury on Sunday night, but the team does not expect him to miss time, a source told Schefter.

Edwards-Helaire injured the knee in the third quarter of Sunday night's 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He was helped off the field by teammates after getting tackled following a screen pass with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 13 yards on seven carries and one catch for 11 yards after back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

He is the Chiefs' leading rusher with 304 yards through the first five games.

Veterans Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are the Chiefs' backup running backs. Williams has rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 45 yards this season. McKinnon has one carry for two yards and three catches for 27 yards.

Sunday night's loss dropped the Chiefs to 2-3 on the season.