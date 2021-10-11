CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in "good shape" following a precautionary hospital visit for a throat contusion, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Burrow was having difficulty speaking, according to Taylor, following the Bengals' 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Cincinnati. Burrow was taken to a local hospital before he was scheduled to have his postgame news conference.

Taylor said Burrow was present at the team's facility on Monday morning and is expected to play against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

"As the night went on, he was better," Taylor said. "As he woke up this morning, he came right in the facility and was ready to go."

Burrow was not required to stay overnight for any evaluations, Taylor said. The third-year coach said the Bengals do not know when the incident occurred during the game.

Burrow did take a big hit near the end of the first half that left him on the ground for a few moments before he eventually made it to his feet. He finished the game and was 26-of-38 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. The second-year quarterback was also sacked three times and the Packers were credited with eight quarterback hits.