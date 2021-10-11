TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David needs three to four weeks to recover from a low ankle sprain and will miss at least Thursday night's game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Initial X-rays were negative for fractures, and an MRI on Monday revealed the sprain.

He suffered the injury late in the second quarter of the Bucs' 45-17 victory against the Miami Dolphins, when he got rolled up on by teammate Ndamukong Suh while blitzing Jacoby Brissett.

David will be replaced by veteran Kevin Minter, a captain on special teams over the last two seasons. Minter started in place of Devin White in the NFC wild-card win over Washington last season, tallying six combined tackles and a pass breakup.

