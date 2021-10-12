DETROIT, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions continue to suffer a rash of injuries with Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow now set to undergo season-ending toe surgery, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network was first to report that Ragnow met with Dr. Robert Anderson to get confirmation on the best course of action to treat the injury.

Ragnow was already on the injured reserve list for what Lions coach Dan Campbell described as a "version of turf toe."

He suffered the injury during the first half of Detroit's Week 4 loss at Chicago. The team also lost outside linebacker Romeo Okwara to a season-ending Achilles injury in that same game.

Ragnow earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season and became the NFL's highest-paid center this offseason.

The winless Lions have suffered a pair of heartbreaking losses on last-second field goals while being hit with a mob of injuries, such as wide receiver Quintez Cephus (collarbone), wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) and cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu (thigh) and Jeff Okudah (Achilles) among others, who are all on the injured reserve list.