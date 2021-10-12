PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, putting his status for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.

Per NFL protocol, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can return after providing two negative test results 24 hours apart.

Goedert was listed as a nonparticipant in practice on Monday because of an illness. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, catching two passes for 28 yards on three targets.

Goedert, 26, ranks third on the team in receiving yards (216) and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (2).

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz and rookie Jack Stoll will see an increase in playing time if Goedert is sidelined. The Eagles signed tight end Noah Togiai to their practice squad Monday.