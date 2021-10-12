OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' fourth-quarter comebacks are seem to be outnumbered only by their injuries.

The Ravens placed rookie guard Ben Cleveland on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after he was carted off the field in a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland, a rookie third-round pick, will be sidelined at least three weeks with a knee injury.

Before Baltimore officially placed Cleveland on IR, he tweeted that he had avoided a season-ending injury.

"Positive news from the doctors today so we'll be back soon and better than ever!" he wrote.

To every one who tweeted, texted, called or prayed for me last night, thank you. It means the world to know that #theflock stands behind their players the way they do! Positive news from the doctors today so we'll be back soon and better than ever! #GoRavens — Big Country (@BenCleveland74) October 12, 2021

Cleveland had been rotating with Ben Powers at left guard throughout games.

Cleveland becomes the 16th player on injured reserve for Baltimore. The Ravens currently have only three rookie draft picks on their 53-man roster (linebacker Odafe Oweh, safety Brandon Stephens and wide receiver Tylan Wallace), although first-round pick Rashod Bateman (groin) could get activated this week.

The Ravens (4-1), who have had three game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime this season, host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday in a battle of first-place teams.