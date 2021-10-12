TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals star pass-rusher Chandler Jones was put on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday because of a positive test, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

How long Jones, 31, is out will be determined by whether or not he has symptoms since he's fully vaccinated. If he's asymptomatic, he can return to the Cardinals with two negative tests 24 hours apart. That could be as early as Thursday.

However, if Jones is symptomatic, he can only return after returning two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Jones has five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in five games this season.