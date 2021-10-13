SEATTLE -- The Seahawks are expected to release former starting cornerback Tre Flowers in what marks more turnover for Seattle at the position, a source confirms to ESPN on Tuesday.

Flowers began the season as a starter but was benched in favor of Sidney Jones after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Flowers' issues in coverage continued in that game, and afterwards, he described it as a scheme issue while saying there was confusion among some Seattle defenders on how to defend certain route concepts.

Coach Pete Carroll later chalked up Flowers' comments to frustration.

NFL Network first reported Seattle's plans to release Flowers, saying it was at the cornerback's request.

Flowers has started 40 games over three-plus seasons with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Oklahoma State in 2018 and converted him from safety to cornerback. He surprisingly won a starting job as a rookie, replacing Richard Sherman, and started 15 games in each of his first two seasons.

His inconsistent ball skills and two rough performances in the 2019 playoffs led Seattle to trade for Quinton Dunbar in 2020. Flowers started seven games as an injury replacement in 2020 and emerged from the preseason this year as a starter over Ahkello Witherspoon, whom Seattle traded after signing in March to replace Shaquill Griffin.

Flowers was making a non-guaranteed $2.183 million this season. Seattle will save the remainder of that -- in cash and cap space -- with his release. It also clears a roster spot.