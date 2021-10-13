MIAMI -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practiced Wednesday for the first time since fracturing his ribs in Week 2.

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury in the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 19 and has missed the past three games. Miami designated him to return Tuesday, and coach Brian Flores said the plan is for Tagovailoa to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We're excited to get him back. I know he's excited to be out there," Flores said. "We'll take it one day at a time, still. We're moving enough in the right direction that he'll be out there. He'll have the opportunity to practice and hopefully play in the game."

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back at practice today as is Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) pic.twitter.com/JkgHNVBIhM — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 13, 2021

Miami lost all three games without Tagovailoa, as he was replaced by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who injured his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Flores said previously that Tagovailoa is still dealing with some pain but that the second-year pro won't let it keep him off the field any longer.

"If you ask him, he's 100%, he's fine," Flores said. "He's not going to tell anybody any different. He's made a lot of progress there. He's dealing with something, he's going to tough it out. That's just the type of kid he is. But we're hoping he'll do well in practice today and be available this weekend. ... My expectation is that both guys will be available."

Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his lone complete game this season, a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1.

He entered the 2020 NFL draft with some questions about his football longevity after suffering a compound hip fracture during his final season at Alabama, but was selected fifth overall by the Dolphins. Tagovailoa recovered from that injury and made nine starts for the Dolphins as a rookie, completing 186 of 290 passes for 1,814 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.