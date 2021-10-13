EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Quarterback Daniel Jones is "on track with everything" and could return from a concussion Sunday when the New York Giants host the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium, according to coach Joe Judge.

Jones is currently in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Dallas Cowboys. He woozily stumbled on the field before attended to by medical personnel and taken off on a cart.

But a fully-padded Jones worked on a side field with trainers three days later. He was running sprints, taking snaps and throwing passes.

Playing this week is an option as long as he continues to progress.

"I would say from all the information we have, yes," Judge said. "If he is cleared medically he would be an option."

It doesn't even seem to matter if Jones doesn't get on the field for a practice. He could still start.

"I would not rule that out," Judge added. Mike Glennon will step in if Jones isn't ready. Glennon went 16-of-25 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against Dallas, after the Giants' starter left the game right before halftime.

But clearly New York is keeping its options open to go either way given the fragility of the situation.

"We're fully preparing for both quarterbacks," Judge said. "Mike does a great job every week coming in and preparing." While Jones' status is up in the air, the Giants are also almost certainly going to be without running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) this week. Neither were at Wednesday's light practice.

A source told ESPN earlier this week it would be a "couple weeks" for New York's top playmakers to return.

On the more positive front, wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Darius Slayton (hamstring) and safety Jabrill Peppers practiced in some capacity on Wednesday.

Toney looked to be moving well after setting a Giants rookie record with 189 yards receiving on Sunday. Shepard made it clear about his intentions for this week.

"I feel great. I feel ready to go," Shepard said.

"Back this week," he later added. It also looks fairly good for Peppers, Slayton and Toney.

It's Jones that the Giants (1-4) will have to monitor throughout the week as he navigates the league's concussion protocol. Any sort of setback would derail the possibility of him returning against the Rams.

In the meantime, Jones is participating in meetings and seems to be preparing as if he's going to play.

"He's just as ... he's doing what he has to do," Glennon said. "I'm not going to get into the medical side of it. He's been good."

Jones was playing some of the best football of his career entering the matchup with Dallas. He is 10th in the NFL in QBR at 61.2 and has thrown four touchdown passes with just one interception this season.