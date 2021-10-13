Stephen A. Smith believes Jon Gruden's career is finished after reports of offensive emails he wrote over a 10-year period. (1:14)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis broke his silence Wednesday morning in the wake of Jon Gruden's resignation as coach Monday night.

"I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers," Davis told ESPN.

Davis did not want to expand, but his words suggest there is more to the situation than Gruden's leaked and offensive emails which surfaced during an investigation into the workplace conditions with the Washington Football Team.

While investigators have gone through 650,000 emails, only Gruden's missives have been made public. The NFLPA has called on the NFL to make all of the emails public.

After Gruden resigned Monday night, Davis issued a short statement saying he has accepted the coach's resignation but had not discussed the move before Wednesday.

The Raiders, who had a scheduled off day Tuesday, returned to the practice field Wednesday under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who will retain his special teams coordinator responsibilities.

Per Davis, general manager Mike Mayock will retain his title going forward but will now have 51% of the decision-making power on personnel moves, with Bisaccia at 49%. Before, it was Gruden 51%, Mayock 49%.