Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" following a throat injury that required a precautionary hospital visit, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

Burrow did not meet with the media for his weekly news conference. According to the team, the Bengals' medical staff advised that the second-year player speak as little as possible after he went to the hospital Sunday to be evaluated for a throat contusion.

He is still expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

"Everything's going good," Taylor said. "We're just limiting what he has to say and how he's gotta use his voice through today."

Taylor said Burrow participated fully in Wednesday's walkthrough. He was taking the usual reps during the portion of the day's practice open to the media.

Burrow was not required to stay at a local hospital for monitoring on Sunday night following the team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he spoke with Burrow before he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

On Wednesday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said Burrow's communication was not abnormal during the team's walkthrough.

"He was the regular old Joe," Higgins said.

Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, has appeared in every game for the Bengals (3-2) since he suffered a season-ending knee injury that caused him to miss the final six games of his rookie season. Through five contests, Burrow has completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.