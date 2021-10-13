LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Sunday's much-anticipated quarterback matchup between the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields will go on as planned.

Fields said Wednesday that he will play versus the Packers despite hyperextending his left knee during last week's 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I'll be good by Sunday," Fields said.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that he expects Fields to be a full participant in the practices leading up the Green Bay game.

"Justin is doing fine," Nagy said.

Andy Dalton relieved Fields for two plays in the second quarter last Sunday after Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue sacked the first-round pick from behind, which caused Fields' left leg to bend awkwardly.

"I knew I hyperextended it," Fields said after the win over the Raiders. "I was just trying to see if I could get up and I was just able to walk off the field and then after a while I could start feeling my strength getting back, so I was just trying to see how stable it was and seeing if I could run on it."

The Bears quickly determined that Fields was healthy enough to re-enter the game. Fields managed the offense effectively for Chicago. The 11th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft completed 12 or 20 passes for 111 yards. He tossed his first NFL regular-season touchdown pass, to tight end Jesper Horsted.

The stakes are even higher on Sunday when the Bears (3-2) host the Packers (4-1) in a battle for control of the NFC North.

"I'm excited," Fields said. "Of course Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback. He's a great quarterback. He's been playing since as long as I can remember. I know it's gonna be a good matchup between him and our defense. Our defense has been playing well. I'm excited to see him play."