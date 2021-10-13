        <
          Patriots, Steelers and more NFL teams join red flag emoji trend

          Over the past 24 hours social media has been inundated by red flag emojis. So what does it all mean? And why are the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and so many more NFL teams in on the act?

          The rows of red flags began popping up as a way to highlight statements people could make that are, well, red flags. Some have been serious, but a ton of others are more light-hearted.

          There was the New England Patriots chirping at the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers trolled the Arizona Cardinals. Even though the Twitter consensus red flag of liking pineapple on pizza is no laughing matter, the Buffalo Bills' stance on ranch is more debatable.