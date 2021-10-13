Domonique Foxworth and Rob Ninkovich debate whether Tom Brady is an MVP contender and if he is throwing the ball too much. (2:17)

Over the past 24 hours social media has been inundated by red flag emojis. So what does it all mean? And why are the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and so many more NFL teams in on the act?

The rows of red flags began popping up as a way to highlight statements people could make that are, well, red flags. Some have been serious, but a ton of others are more light-hearted.

There was the New England Patriots chirping at the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers trolled the Arizona Cardinals. Even though the Twitter consensus red flag of liking pineapple on pizza is no laughing matter, the Buffalo Bills' stance on ranch is more debatable.

"Texas BBQ is just ok." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 13, 2021

"Santonio's feet were definitely down" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 12, 2021

"I like ranch on my wings." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 13, 2021

"I'm not starting Cooper Kupp in Fantasy."🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 12, 2021

and when they say it's not "real" chili 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 13, 2021

When they don't want to raise the flags 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2021

"I haven't seen 'Jamaal That' yet." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 13, 2021

"I'm a Jets fan" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 13, 2021

"It was four years ago. Let it go, he was down!"



🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 12, 2021