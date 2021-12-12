Alvin Kamara scores TD, looks sharp in return to lineup for Saints

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Running back Alvin Kamara returned from a four-game absence Sunday and provided the juice that the New Orleans Saints offense has been badly missing in its current five-game losing streak.

Kamara gave the Saints a 10-3 lead against the New York Jets late in the second quarter with a nifty 16-yard touchdown run around the right end. And he accounted for 48 of New Orleans' 54 yards on the six-play scoring drive.

Kamara, who missed the previous four games with knee and ankle injuries, had 13 carries for 75 yards and three catches for 19 yards in the first 27 minutes of Sunday's game. That was his highest rushing total in any half this season.

He also broke the NFL record for most receptions by a running back in the first five years of his career. He entered the game tied with Roger Craig at 358.