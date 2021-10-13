TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, who suffered a knee injury Sunday against San Francisco, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and is "done for the season," according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury would not reveal what Williams' exact injury was, saying, "I don't want to get into that at this point."

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who was limited in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder issue that showed up during Sunday's game, said "guys have to step up" in the wake of Williams' injury.

Williams finishes the season with 193 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches, which had put him on pace to set career highs in all three categories.

"When a guy goes down, it's an opportunity to step up and kind of make those plays and fill that void," Murray said. "I'm excited to see what these guys can do."

Arizona activated Darrell Daniels from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Kingsbury also said center Rodney Hudson will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and will be considered week-to-week. He was listed on the injury report with a ribs and shoulder injury.

"As a team, he is a captain of ours, a guy that we look to, one of our leaders, the anchor in the middle," Murray said. "Obviously, we got to hold it down while he's out, that's the mindset."

Kingsbury doesn't expect linebacker Chandler Jones to play Sunday, either. Jones went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus and has had symptoms, according to Kingsbury.

The coach is still holding out hope that Jones can play, but noted, "How I've seen it go so far, I think that will be a stretch."

Jones will need to return two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours in order to rejoin the team.