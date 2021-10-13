Lamar Jackson notches a career-high in passing yards and breaks the franchise passing record to lead the Ravens to a comeback win vs. the Colts. (1:30)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was so thankful for his getting his first roughing the passer penalty in nearly two years that he gave a shoutout to referee Land Clark for calling it.

"Mr. Clark, I appreciate that call," Jackson said after Wednesday's practice. "I remember his name."

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard drew the flag when he hit Jackson in the third quarter of Monday night's 31-25 victory by the Ravens. This was the first roughing the passer penalty taken by Jackson in 620 dropbacks.

"That was a pretty dope call and it was fair, too," Jackson said. "He did hit me in the face. It wasn't like it was no BS call or nothing like that. It was dope to get one."

Did Jackson realize that was the first time an opponent was called for roughing the passer against him since December 2019?

"That's crazy," Jackson said, shaking his head. "But like I said, it was fair. I'm glad I got the call."

Last week, Jackson retweeted some fans who complained that he wasn't getting flags for late hits against him.

"I just feel we should be protecting all quarterbacks in the league, not just myself," Jackson said last week.