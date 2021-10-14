TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have had three positive COVID-19 tests this week, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano, putting the team one positive test away from going into intensive protocols.

That would mean more testing for several players and personnel.

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday because of a positive test. On Wednesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones was symptomatic.

Since he's vaccinated, in order for Jones to return to the Cardinals, he needs to have two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours.

"Guys just try to mask up and we have the test to make sure that guys are good to go," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "We just try to do everything to make sure we're safe. It's unfortunate to have somebody of his caliber test positive at this junction in the season, having the type of season that he's having but as a team we've just got to find a way to stay safe and make sure that we don't have any spreading going on in the locker room and in the building."