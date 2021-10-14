        <
          Jacksonville Jaguars LB Myles Jack won't play against Miami Dolphins because of back injury

          4:20 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack will not accompany the team to London for Sunday's game against Miami because of a back injury.

          Jack was hurt during last Sunday's 37-19 loss to Tennessee and did not practice this week. The Jaguars (0-5) leave for London on Thursday evening. They will play the Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.

          Jack has started all five games this season and is the Jaguars' leading tackler (36). This will be just the eighth game he has missed in his six-year career. Dakota Allen likely will take Jack's spot at weakside linebacker.

          The Jaguars have lost 20 consecutive games dating back to a victory over Indianapolis in the 2020 season opener.