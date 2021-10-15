Stephen A. Smith isn't predicting the Ravens will reach the Super Bowl, but he won't count out a team with Lamar Jackson at QB. (1:39)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- There will be a switch at wide receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens heading into Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sammy Watkins has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury and will likely be replaced by first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman, who is set to make his NFL debut.

Watkins, the Ravens' third-leading receiver, injured a hamstring in the first half of Monday's 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. He did not practice all week.

There is no timetable on the return of Watkins, who has struggled with durability throughout his career. He has missed 26 games over the past six seasons.

"He could be back next week. He could be back the week after," coach John Harbaugh said. "It just depends on how quickly the hamstring heals."

With Watkins out, Harbaugh said he "would probably expect" Bateman to play. The No. 27 overall pick, Bateman has been sidelined for the first five games after tearing his right groin on Aug. 10. Bateman has been practicing for three weeks.

"I don't think we're going to throw him into the fire for every play; I think we're going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "Rashod is going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step."

Jackson is also set to play Sunday after missing Thursday's practice because of illness.

"Everything is OK," said Harbaugh, who added that there are no lingering effects for Jackson.