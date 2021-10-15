BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett has been burying opposing quarterbacks all season. Now, in the spirit of Halloween, the NFL sack leader is burying them in his front yard, as well.

Garrett has adorned his lawn with tombstones for the quarterbacks he has faced and will face this this year, including Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, whom Garrett's Cleveland Browns face on Sunday.

"I'm kind of a troll, a little bit," Garrett said. "People in my house like to have fun. My family and my friends, they thought it would be something cool to do for Halloween, because I've always said I love Halloween."

Garrett said the idea for the cemetery was actually his dad's, and that his dad had somebody work up the quarterback tombstones.

Since photos of the yard first appeared on social media this week via TMZ, Garrett noted that people have been driving by his house nonstop to see it, which he admitted has been "weird." But he added that trick-or-treaters would still be welcome on the evening of Oct. 31, just a couple of hours after Cleveland's scheduled game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I can't say no to kids when trick-or-treating comes around," he said. "I'll definitely be there giving out candy."