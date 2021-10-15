GREEN BAY, Wis. -- If the Packers are going to be without their Week 1 starting cornerbacks -- and they are on Sunday -- this might be a game where they can get away with it.

Two days before facing the Chicago Bears, Packers coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Kevin King because of the shoulder injury he suffered in last week's win in Cincinnati. A day before the Bengals game, the Packers put All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve because of a similar injury.

The Bears, however, have the fewest passing yards in the NFL (566) and the second-fewest pass attempts (122) through five games while getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields acclimated.

The only one of the Packers' top three cornerbacks available Sunday is first-round pick Eric Stokes, who had his first career interception in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stokes had moved ahead of King on the depth chart a few weeks into the season, which allowed the Packers to move King into the slot in the nickel package. Last week, both started on the outside, while Chandon Sullivan returned to the slot.

The most likely starters on the outside are Stokes and Isaac Yiadom, who joined the Packers this summer in a trade from the New York Giants, plus Sullivan in the slot in the nickel package.

The Packers also recently signed cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was inactive last week, and could promote veteran Quinton Dunbar, who was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week. Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles, who played one snap last week, could also see the field.

Yiadom has 19 career starts, Dunbar 31 and Douglas 29 -- all for other teams.

Elsewhere on defense, LaFleur wouldn't say whether linebacker Jaylon Smith was ready for a role in the game plan. He was inactive last week given that he practiced only once after the Packers signed him following his release by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers should get at least one of their missing offensive line starters back. Center Josh Myers, who missed last week's game with a hand injury, was not listed on this week's injury report, while Elgton Jenkins was questionable because of an ankle injury. Jenkins has missed the past three games.

Green Bay placed wide receiver Malik Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Taylor has played in all five games this season but has only two catches for 14 yards.