NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will have wide receiver Julio Jones back in the lineup when they face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football next week. Jones spoke to the media on Friday and said he plans to play in Week 6 against the visiting Bills.

"I'm going to be ready to go," Jones said. "I'm putting the work in each and every day to prepare myself for Monday night."

Jones missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury that caused him to be pulled in the third quarter of the Titans' Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran receiver said the hamstring was just tight and he missed time because of precautionary reasons.

Jones was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday this week. He has 12 receptions for 204 yards in three games this season.

The Titans traded for Jones during the offseason to add another weapon to their passing game to pair with A.J. Brown. The two have been on the field together for only two games.

Brown was pulled because of a hamstring injury after playing only eight snaps in Week 3 game against the Colts and missed Week 4 against the Jets. Brown expects to play on Monday as well.