The Seattle Seahawks will place Russell Wilson on injured reserve as he continues to recover from finger surgery, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday.

Wilson, who injured his right middle finger Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery last Friday, will miss at least three games. The earliest he could return is in Week 10 at the Green Bay Packers.

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler last week that Wilson is expected to be out four to eight weeks.

Wilson's streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts will end. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it was the sixth-longest streak in NFL history among quarterbacks.

Geno Smith will make his first start at quarterback since 2017 on Sunday against the Steelers. After Pittsburgh, the Seahawks host the Saints and Jaguars, then have their bye in Week 9.

Wilson was eligible to practice this week prior to the IR move. The Seahawks listed him as a nonparticipant Wednesday and a limited participant Thursday.

Running back Chris Carson also has been ruled out against the Steelers due to a neck issue that flared back up the week of the Rams game.

Carroll had provided some optimism Monday, saying Carson made a "big turn" in the right direction over the weekend. He reiterated Friday that Carson felt much better at the start of the week but said he didn't make enough progress since then, which is why he didn't practice.

"It's better for us to get him back and make sure that we don't rush it back, and so we're going to just take this time. It is a delicate thing," said Carroll, who added it's possible Carson will be placed on injured reserve. "He's got something going on in his neck, so we've got to make sure that we do it really well, so we're going to take care of him. This just seems like the right decision."

Alex Collins started at running back against the Rams and gained 72 yards on 17 touches. Seattle also has DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as change-of-pace tailbacks.

Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny will be ready to play, barring any setbacks, when he's eligible to come off IR next week.

"He's really hungry to play and help us," Carroll said.

The Seahawks also ruled out backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (chest/biceps). No other players have game designations, indicating that everyone but Wilson, Carson and Ogbuehi is considered healthy enough to play.