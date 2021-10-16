TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday night.

Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will miss the game because of positive tests.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will share the head-coaching responsibilities Sunday.

The Cardinals put outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. When discussing Jones' positive test and how COVID-19 is affecting the Cardinals in 2021, Kingsbury said then: "It's just the way it goes. We've been fully vaccinated now for a while."

NFC West leader Arizona is the NFL's lone undefeated team at 5-0.