Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss at least another three games after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

McCaffrey, who has already missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, is not eligible to return until Week 9.

The medical staff met Saturday and determined this was the best option for a full recovery for McCaffrey, who tried to go full speed this week and just couldn't without feeling the injury.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard again will be the starter for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Matt Rhule was optimistic McCaffrey would return this week after practicing last week on a limited basis, but the Pro Bowl back was limited again Wednesday and didn't practice on Thursday or Friday.

McCaffrey missed 13 games with three different injuries last season after the Panthers made him the highest-paid back in the league with a four-year, $64 million extension.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.