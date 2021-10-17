Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a quad injury, is expected to play against the Washington Football Team, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill practiced only on Friday this week after suffering the minor injury during last Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

But coach Andy Reid seemed optimistic about his star receiver's status for Sunday, saying of him at practice on Friday, "He was bouncing around out there pretty good.''

Hill has 37 receptions for 516 yards and 4 touchdowns through five games this season for the 2-3 Chiefs.

