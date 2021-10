Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson are both expected to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both players are listed as questionable. McLaurin injured his hamstring in Friday's practice while Gibson has been playing through a shin injury.

McLaurin has 29 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns this season. Gibson has rushed for 313 yards this season and has accounted for four touchdowns.